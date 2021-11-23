Post-rockers Codices and Ruby Dawn's Carola Baer added to Prog The Forest

London-based post-rock quartet Codices have been added to this year's Prog The Forest, the charity prog event that will take place on December 5 at Camden's Fiddler's Elbow venue. They replace Emperor Norton, who have had to withdraw from this year's event for medical reasons.

At the same time the organisers have said that former Ruby Dawn singer Carola Baer will open this year's festival with a unique solo performance of her hypnotic ambient rock music.

“We’re sorry that Emperor Norton are unable to play, but I am personally delighted to welcome Codices to the festival," says organiser Chris Parkins. "Their blend of math rock and post rock will add yet another subgenre of progressive music to the day, and help considerably in my ongoing quest to ‘bring the tribes together’! Plus it’s great to be able to host Carola Baer, whose solo livestream performances were very popular during lockdown last year. We have an incredibly wide showcase of progressive music this year, including a female presence in over half of the acts, of which we’re very proud!”

Codices and Carola Baer now join a line-up headlined by Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge, who will be performing with jazz singer Vimala Rowe, Prog Award-winning cellist Jo Quail, The Far Meadow, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and Warmrain.

Prog The Forest is organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, and is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust.

Get tickets.