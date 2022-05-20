Porcupine Tree drop video for the frenetic Herd Culling

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have released a video for brand new song, the powerful Herd Culling, which you can watch below.

The new song is taken from Closure/Continuation, the band's first new album since 2009's The Incident, and which will be released through Music For Nations on June 24.

“It was the final song written for the album," explains Steven Wilson. "When the rest of the songs were assembled we felt there was still musically a “hole” for something dramatic in the middle of the album, so it became the only song written as a three way collaboration between all of us. Beginning with Gavin coming up with an unusual rhythm in 11 (he’ll never give you something easy!), it was then a case of myself and Richard finding the music, and both of us working with sequenced electronics and sound design, alongside the quiet/loud guitar dynamics.

"The full 7 minute version is a musical storytelling which features several other sections, but I think the edit works quite well as a more conventionally structured piece too - a smaller bite of music. Lyrically it’s about a very specific event in history, but it also deals with the broader theme of paranoia in the modern age - someone or something is coming up your driveway or in your front garden, and their/its motives are unclear. The title obviously takes on extra resonance in our Covid times.”

Porcupine Tree have previously released videos for Harridan and Of The New Day.

Closure/Continuation will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Bluray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book. You can see a product shot below.

