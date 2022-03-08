Porcupine Tree release video for Of The New Day and announce US tour dates

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have released a video for brand new song Of The New Day, which you can watch below. At the same time the trio have announced North American tour dates, as well as a date in both Mexico and Chile for September and October (dates listed below).

Of The New Day is taken from Closure/Continuation, the band's first new album since 2009's The Incident, and which will be released through Music For Nations on June 24.

“Of the New Day is a song of rebirth, emerging from darkness," explains Steven Wilson of the new song. "It sounds deceptively simple, a recognisably atypical Porcupine Tree ballad. That is until you realise that the length of the bars is constantly changing, flipping between bars of regular 4/4 time to 3/4, to 5/4 to 6/4, 11/4, so that the track never settles into any steady time.

"It’s what PT can sometimes do really well, come up with a basic idea that’s almost intellectual or mathematical, but carry it off in a way that sounds completely natural and accessible. At least I hope there's no sense of us being clever for the sake of it, or putting technique over musicality. That is unless you want to specifically home in on that side of the composition.”

Porcupine Tree will release Closure/Continuation will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks, Never Have and Population Three; the deluxe CD & Bluray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, Population Three, Never Have and Love In The Past Tense, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book.

Pre-order Closure/Continuation.

Sep 10: CAN ONToronto Meridian Hall

Sep 12: CAN QC Laval Place Bell

Sept 14: USA MA Cambridge MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 16: USA NY New York Radio City Music Hall

Sep 17: USA PA Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia

Sep 18: USA DC Washington The Anthem

Sep 20: USA IL Chicago Auditorium Theater

Sep 23: USA TX Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 25: USA CO Denver Bellco Theatre

Sep 28: USA CA San Francisco The Masonic

Sep 30: USA CA Los Angeles Greek Theatre

Oct 4: MEX Mexico City Pepsi Center

Oct 7: CHI Santiago Movistar Arena

General on sale for Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation North American dates begin at 10am on Friday March 11 local time (get tickets). Mexico (get tickets) and Chile (get tickets) general on sales begin Wednesday March 16 at 11am local time. Fans who pre-order the album will have access to a special presale for the newly announced dates in both North and South America beginning Wednesday March 9 at 10am through Thursday March 10.