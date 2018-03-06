Pink Floyd’s The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn set for Record Store Day reissue

A mono version of Pink Floyd’s classic 1967 debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn is to be released on vinyl to mark this year’s Record Store Day.

The new limited edition mono version has been overseen by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman and has been remastered from the original 1967 mono mix.

The album will launch on 12-inch, heavyweight 180g vinyl and comes with a poster and foil-blocked outer wallet. Check out the cover below.

Record Store Day 2018 will take place on April 21, with the annual event organised to celebrate independent music stores across the world.

Run The Jewels are this year’s Record Store Day Ambassadors, with artists including Metallica, Dave Grohl, Chuck D, Jack White, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne and Josh Homme all previously taking on the role.

Last year, Floyd’s Interstellar Overdrive was released to mark Record Store Day 2017.

