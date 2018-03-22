Pink Floyd’s live 1995 album Pulse set for vinyl reissue

Pink Floyd’s live album Pulse is to be reissued later this year.

Originally released in 1995, Pulse was recorded as Floyd toured across the UK and Europe in support of their 14th studio album The Division Bell in 1994.

The remastered version will be presented as a 4LP set and pressed on 180g heavyweight vinyl and will launch on May 18.

The album will include four different inner sleeves and come with a 52-page hardback photo book encased in a thick card slipcase. It will also feature One Of These Days, which was only included on the LP and cassette version of Pulse upon its original release.

Pulse 2018 was remastered from the original tapes by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman. Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon – who worked on the original art with the late Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson – recreated the art package.

Find the cover art, packaging and tracklist below.

Pink Floyd Pulse 2018 remastered edition

LP1 - Side One

Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5, 7) Astronomy Domine What Do You Want From Me

LP1 - Side Two

Learning To Fly Keep Talking Coming Back To Life

LP2 - Side One

Hey You A Great Day For Freedom Sorrow

LP2 - Side Two

High Hopes Another Brick In The Wall (Part Two) One of These Days

LP3 - Side One

The Dark Side Of The Moon Speak To Me Breathe (In The Air) On The Run Time

LP3 - Side Two

The Great Gig In The Sky Money

LP4 - Side One

Us And Them Any Colour You Like Brain Damage Eclipse

LP4 - Side Two

Wish You Were Here Comfortably Numb Run Like Hell

