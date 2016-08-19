Pink Floyd add 3 albums to vinyl remaster set

Pink Floyd have confirmed the addition of Atom Heart Mother, Meddle and Obscured By Clouds to their vinyl remaster series.

The albums – from 1970, 1971 and 1972 respectively – arrive on September 23, while previous releases The Wall and The Division Bell return to stock on August 26.

All titles have been created from the original master tapes and are released through Pink Floyd Records.

The label say: “1970’s Atom Heart Mother, featuring the classic lineup of Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright and Nick Mason, went on to become the band’s first UK No.1 record.

“In a short break from touring Atom Heart Mother, in 1971 Pink Floyd released the experimental album, Meddle. The LP saw the band move away from their original psychedelic sound – especially highlighted by the 23-minute track Echoes which occupied the entirety of the B side of the record.

“Seventh album Obscured By Clouds was originally recorded as the soundtrack to the French film La Vallee, but released as a standalone album in 1972.”

Four more Floyd records are already available in the vinyl remaster series: The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, A Saucerful Of Secrets, More and Ummagumma.

The band’s final album The Endless River became the UK’s best-selling vinyl title of the year in 2014. Guitarist David Gilmour went on to launch solo album Rattle That Lock. Former leader Roger Waters appears at the all-star Desert Trip festival in California in October.

