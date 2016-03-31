David Gilmour performs Rattle That Lock on US TV

David Gilmour has performed his track Rattle That Lock on US TV’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The former Pink Floyd man appeared on the popular show to play the title track from his latest solo album, which was released last year via Columbia Records.

Gilmour previously revealed that the song was inspired by a chime that precedes announcements at French train stations. He liked it so much that he recorded the sound on his phone and incorporated it into the final cut.

He said: “Every time I heard it, it made me want to start dancing.”

Gilmour is currently on the road in support of Rattle That Lock, which includes a show for the Teenage Cancer Trust at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 24. He’ll then return to the venue for a further four shows in September.

Mar 31: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 01: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Apr 04: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 06: Chicago Auditorium Building, IL

Apr 08: Chicago United Center, IL

Apr 10: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 30: London Royal Albert Hall, UK