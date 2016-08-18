Jordan Rudess introduces An Endless Sporadic video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has introduced the animated video for Sky Run by An Endless Sporadic.

The track appears on the band’s upcoming album Magic Machine, and it features his piano and synth parts.

Rudess previously described An Endless Sporadic mainman Zach Kamins as “an enormous talent that I’ve been aware of for a long time,” adding: “The album is filled with awesome compositions and great playing.”

Kamins himself said: “I’ve always had a passion for music that was part of a bigger story, where ideas can take time to develop and be presented in many different ways.”

Magic Machine is released on September 16, and also features Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt and colleague Joan Reingold, plus other guests.

An Endless Sporadic: Magic Machine tracklist

The Departure

Magic Machine

Galactic Tactic

Finding The Falls

The Assembly

Agile Descent

Sky Run

Through The Fog

Sea Voyage

Impulse II

