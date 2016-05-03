Stones, Dylan, Macca, The Who, Waters and Young confirmed for Desert Trip

The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, The Who and Roger Waters will share the stage at Desert Trip in California in October, it’s been confirmed.

Organisers Goldenvoice have today confirmed the long rumoured mega festival will be held on Friday, October 7, Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – home of the annual Coachella festival.

The Stones and Dylan will perform on the Friday, with McCartney and Young lined up for the Saturday and Waters and The Who taking the stage on Sunday.

Goldenvoice say: “With performances starting after sunset, each artist will play a full set, serving up three incomparable nights of rock‘n’roll.

“Located at the home of the critically acclaimed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, this is the only time and place to see this incredible lineup.”

The official announcement comes after all six acts involved issued teaser videos on their social media feeds.

General admission tickets for all three days at Desert Trip cost $399, rising to $1599 for access to a ‘standing pit’ area. General admission for a single day will cost £199. Tickets go on sale at 10am Pacific Time on May 9.