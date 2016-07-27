Festival wristbands contain 20 times more bacteria than clothes

Festival wristbands can contain up to 20 times more bacteria as found on clothes, a study has revealed.

The popular trend, in which music lovers wear festival wristbands for weeks, or even months following a music event, can increase your chances of contracting an infection, boils and even food poisoning.

Microbiologist Dr Allison Cottell studied a person wearing two fabric wristbands for two years – and discovered nearly 9000 micrococci and 2000 staphylococci bacteria on them.

Dr. Cottell says via Riot Fest: “Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested. It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people.”

