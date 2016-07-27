Trending

Festival wristbands contain 20 times more bacteria than clothes

Study finds that festival wristbands contain bacteria which could lead to infections, boils and food poisoning

Festival wristbands can contain up to 20 times more bacteria as found on clothes, a study has revealed.

The popular trend, in which music lovers wear festival wristbands for weeks, or even months following a music event, can increase your chances of contracting an infection, boils and even food poisoning.

Microbiologist Dr Allison Cottell studied a person wearing two fabric wristbands for two years – and discovered nearly 9000 micrococci and 2000 staphylococci bacteria on them.

Dr. Cottell says via Riot Fest: “Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested. It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people.”

