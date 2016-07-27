Jenny Hval streams Conceptual Romance

Jenny Hval has released a stream of her track Conceptual Romance.

The song features on the Norwegian artist’s upcoming album Blood Bitch, which will launch on September 30.

Hval says of the follow-up to 2015’s Apocalypse, Girl: “This is my most fictional and most personal album. It’s also the first album where I’ve started reconnecting with the goth and metal scene I started out playing in many years ago, by remembering the drony qualities of Norwegian Black Metal.

“It’s an album of vampires, lunar cycles, sticky choruses, and the smell of warm leaves and winter.”

Hval has several tour dates planned over the coming months in support of the album. She released a video for the track Female Vampire last month.

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch cover

Jenny Hval Blood Bitch tracklist

Ritual Awakening Female Vampire In The Red Conceptual Romance Untamed Region The Great Undressing Period Piece The Plague Secret Touch Lorna

Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland

Sep 01-05: Blandford End Of The Road Festival, UK

Sep 14: Oslo Ultima Festival, Norway

Sep 30: New York LPR, NY

Oct 17: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Soup Kitchen, UK

Oct 19: London Oslo, UK

Oct 21: Brussel AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Paris Point Ephemere, France

Oct 24: Luzern Suedpol, Switzerland

Oct 26: Berlin Kantine Am Berghain, Germany

Oct 27: Amsterdam De School, Netherlands

Oct 28: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Oct 29: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Denmark

Nov 11: Los Angeles Resident, CA