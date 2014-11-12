Pink Floyd get the Gov’t Mule treatment

Gov’t Mule have announced the release of a live Pink Floyd covers album entitled Dark Side Of The Mule.
It was recorded in Boston in 2008, when Warren Haynes and co delivered a three-hour performance of Floyd tracks.
The set is first in a run of archive releases, which the band hope will underline their eclectic approach to music. Dark Side Of The Mule follows 2013’s Shout!, which featured one disc of new tracks and a second featuring guest musicians re-interpreting those songs.
Haynes says: “Each song on Shout! has it its own personality – it sounds like Gov’t Mule but doesn’t sound like anything we had ever done.
“These new archival live releases just further that concept, and allow us to highlight some of our influences as well as how far we’ve come since the first album.”
Dark Side Of The Mule is released on December 8 on standard CD, deluxe 3CD/DVD. A double-vinyl edition follows on January 13. Floyd launched final album The Endless River this week, along with a video for last track Louder Than Words.
Standard CD tracklist
One Of These Days
Fearless
Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 – 5
Have A Cigar
Breathe (In The Air)
Time
Money
Comfortably Numb
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 6 – 9
Wish You Were Here
Deluxe edition tracklist
CD1
Brighter Days
Bad Little Doggie
Brand New Angel
Gameface
Trane / Eternity’s Breath / St. Stephen Jam
Monkey Hill
Child Of The Earth
Kind Of Bird
CD2
One Of These Days
Fearless
Pigs On The Wing, Pt. 2
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1 - 5
Have A Cigar
Speak To Me
Breathe (In The Air)
On The Run
Time
The Great Gig In The Sky
Money
Comfortably Numb
CD3
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 6 – 9
Wish You Were Here
Million Miles From Yesterday
Blind Man In The Dark