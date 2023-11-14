I’ve poured dozens of pints from my Philips PerfectDraft and saved loads on beer - now you can get 45% off this Black Friday

With Christmas on the horizon, now is the time to start planning for those festive parties – and the perfect accessory for any get-together is a draft beer dispenser. Really good ones can be expensive, which is why you need to pay attention to this Black Friday deal – Amazon have slapped a massive 45% discount on the awesome Philips PerfectDraft beer dispenser reducing the price from £374.99 to a much more modest £197.49.

Philips PerfectDraft: Was £374.99 , now £197.49

Despite the popularity of the Philips PerfectDraft beer dispenser, Amazon have slashed 45% off the usual price - that's a significant saving of £177.50. Not only that, but with PerfectDraft kegs available too, you’ll have lots of beautiful beer to look forward to.

I bought a Philips PerfectDraft last summer and I just can't imagine it not sitting on my kitchen work surface. I love it and it gets regular use in our house. I like the convenience of it too - I can pour a pint when I'm in the mood on a Friday night, or a small glass while preparing dinner.

The PerfectDraft is simple to set up straight out the box and it has a range of features designed to make your beer taste fresh and delicious. It holds special six-litre kegs which can be purchased from Amazon or from PerfectDraft. Once a keg is inserted, the machine gradually brings the temperature down to three degrees to ensure you can have a cold one on tap any time you like.

Here's a quick tip: Before inserting the keg, it's a good idea to get it a bit cooler to help the PerfectDraft do its thing. If you have space in the fridge, pop the keg in for a couple of hours first. And if you don't, I find filling the sink with cold water and ice cubes/frozen blocks does the trick too. Doing this will also let you pour your first pint a bit quicker as it can take some time for the beer get down to a chilly three degrees.

The LCD display on the front of the machine lets you see at a glance how much beer is left in the keg, along with how many days left you have to drink it fresh. You needn’t worry about hygiene or contamination either, as a fresh beer line that connects the keg to the PerfectDraft is included with every new keg you buy.

Ordinarily, a beer dispenser of this quality might be seen as a bit of an indulgence. However, this Black Friday deal has made the Philips PerfectDraft more affordable to all. And that’s got to be something worth celebrating.

