Genesis won’t exist beyond 2021, Phil Collins insists

Phil Collins is adamant that Genesis will cease to exist after December 16, when the English prog legends play the final show of their The Last Domino? tour in Boston.

Interviewed in the November issue of Mojo, Collins, 70, pours cold water on the idea that the trio might extend their current tour into 2022, insisting, “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”

Asked by writer Tom Doyle if he’s officially removing the question mark from the title of the tour, Collins replies, “Yes. The question mark was Tony Banks’ idea.”

For his part, Banks seems open to the option of prolonging the band’s life.

“I think it depends a little bit how it goes,” the keyboardist tells Mojo. “How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”



Interviewed on BBC Breakfast News last week, Collins spoke frankly about his deteriorating health, revealing that he can “barely hold a drum stick.”



The Last Domino? tour will feature "a majority" of material from the Peter Gabriel era, stretching as far back as 1973's Selling England By The Pound, as well as material from 1974's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and 1976's Wind & Wuthering.



The trio will release a new collection, The Last Domino? as a four LP/double CD set on September 17, featuring rare and unseen images from their archive and images of the tour rehearsals. It can be pre-ordered now.



“It’s a different music world out there,” guitarist Mike Rutherford tells Mojo. “It’s very foreign to me. We caught a rather nice time, I think. It was a blank canvas. No rules, really.”