Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons share Welcome To Hell video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for their new track Welcome To Hell.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Age Of Absurdity, which is set to arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Former Motorhead guitarist Campbell said: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!

“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will head out on tour in support of the record at the end of next month. Find a full list of live dates below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist

Ringleader Freak Show Skin And Bones Gypsy Kiss Welcome To Hell Dark Days Dropping The Needle Step Into The Fire Get On Your Knees High Rule Into The Dark Silver Machine (CD only)

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AM Sandford Holiday Park Poole, United Kingdom Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PM Patronaat Haarlem, Netherlands Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Metropool Hengelo, Netherlands Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM De Pul Uden, Netherlands Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PM Strom Munich, Germany Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Kulturfabrik Kofmehl Solothurn, Switzerland Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM La Boule Noire Paris, France Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM La Laiterie Strasbourg, France Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM 915 KAFFE Nancy, France Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PM Le Forum Vaureal, France Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM CABARET VAUBAN Brest, France Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Le Ferrailleur Nantes, France Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, United Kingdom

