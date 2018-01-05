Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons share Welcome To Hell video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for their new track Welcome To Hell.
It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Age Of Absurdity, which is set to arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.
Former Motorhead guitarist Campbell said: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!
“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will head out on tour in support of the record at the end of next month. Find a full list of live dates below.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist
- Ringleader
- Freak Show
- Skin And Bones
- Gypsy Kiss
- Welcome To Hell
- Dark Days
- Dropping The Needle
- Step Into The Fire
- Get On Your Knees
- High Rule
- Into The Dark
- Silver Machine (CD only)
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Sandford Holiday Park
|Poole, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PM
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, Netherlands
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Metropool
|Hengelo, Netherlands
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|De Pul
|Uden, Netherlands
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Strom
|Munich, Germany
|Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
|Solothurn, Switzerland
|Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Boule Noire
|Paris, France
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|La Laiterie
|Strasbourg, France
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|915 KAFFE
|Nancy, France
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Le Forum
|Vaureal, France
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PM
|CABARET VAUBAN
|Brest, France
|Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Le Ferrailleur
|Nantes, France
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Institute2 Birmingham
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
