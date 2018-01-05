Trending

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons share Welcome To Hell video

  

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons release video for their new track Welcome To Hell - taken from the album The Age Of Absurdity

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have released a video for their new track Welcome To Hell.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Age Of Absurdity, which is set to arrive on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Former Motorhead guitarist Campbell said: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!

“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will head out on tour in support of the record at the end of next month. Find a full list of live dates below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist

  1. Ringleader
  2. Freak Show
  3. Skin And Bones
  4. Gypsy Kiss
  5. Welcome To Hell
  6. Dark Days
  7. Dropping The Needle
  8. Step Into The Fire
  9. Get On Your Knees
  10. High Rule
  11. Into The Dark
  12. Silver Machine (CD only)

Tour Dates

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 10:00AMSandford Holiday ParkPoole, United Kingdom
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 8:15PMPatronaatHaarlem, Netherlands
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PMMetropoolHengelo, Netherlands
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 8:00PMDe PulUden, Netherlands
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 8:30PMStromMunich, Germany
Monday, March 12, 2018 at 8:00PMKulturfabrik KofmehlSolothurn, Switzerland
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLa Boule NoireParis, France
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMLa LaiterieStrasbourg, France
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 8:00PM915 KAFFENancy, France
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:30PMLe ForumVaureal, France
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 8:30PMCABARET VAUBANBrest, France
Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 7:00PMLe FerrailleurNantes, France
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Shepherd's Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom

