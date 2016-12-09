Phil Anselmo’s Superjoint announce US tour

Superjoint have announced they’ll tour across the US early next year.

Phil Anselmo and co released their new album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application in November via Housecore Records.

Now they they’ll hit the road in support of the follow-up to 2003’s A Lethal Dose Of American Hatred, with a run of 13 dates – including a benefit show for Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams who is currently waiting for a liver transplant.

Anselmo previously said of the album: “The overall theme means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology – computers and all that comes with them, mainly – has affected our lives.

“As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively, with music being stolen, and positively – being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible.

“But when looking at the broader spectrum, computer-land has given everyday people a platform in which to bellow like carnival barkers about anything and everything, humdrum or political, whether qualified or not, some with good intentions, some with disingenuous intentions, and some with ideas that lay somewhere in the middle, creating a mishmash of results.”

Superjoint will tour with Battlecross and Child Bite – with further dates expected to be announced in due course.

Superjoint 2017 US tour

Jan 12: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

Jan 13: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Jan 14: Fort Worth The Rail Club, TX

Jan 17: Fayetteville George’s Majestic Lounge, AR

Jan 19: Cleveland The Agora Ballroom, OH

Jan 20: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Jan 21: Dayton Oddbdy’s, OH

Jan 22: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Jan 24: Louisville Diamond Pub Concert Hall, KY

Jan 25: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN

Jan 27: Arlington heights House Of Music And Entertainment, IL

Jan 28: Sauget Pop’s Concert Venue, IL

Feb 03-05: New Orleans Siberia, NO

