Devin Townsend has covered the Vengaboys' We Like To Party

Devin Townsend has revealed he’s recorded a cover of Vengaboys hit We Like To Party!.
Townsend says he’s a fan of cheesy Euro dance tunes – particularly the work of Aqua and Vengaboys.
And he has recorded a version of We Like to Party! (The Vengabus) with his Casualties Of Cool bandmate Che Aimee Dorval and long-time collaborator Anneke Van Giersbergen.
But the “destructive” cover version won’t be released until Groovilicious Records grant him the rights to do so.
Townsend tells TeamRock Radio: “I love Barbie Girl by Aqua. Vengaboys, We Like To Party, I remember when I heard that song it made me cry, I liked it so much.
“I recently did a version of it with both Che and Anneke but I can’t release it yet because we can’t get the rights for it.
“At the end it’s really destructive, as you would imagine.”
Townsend was speaking to TeamRock Radio for an upcoming Soundtrack Of My Life feature, which will air over the festive period.
His Devin Townsend Project tour Europe in early 2017.
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City