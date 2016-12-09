Devin Townsend has covered the Vengaboys' We Like To Party

Devin Townsend has revealed he’s recorded a cover of Vengaboys hit We Like To Party!.

Townsend says he’s a fan of cheesy Euro dance tunes – particularly the work of Aqua and Vengaboys.

And he has recorded a version of We Like to Party! (The Vengabus) with his Casualties Of Cool bandmate Che Aimee Dorval and long-time collaborator Anneke Van Giersbergen.

But the “destructive” cover version won’t be released until Groovilicious Records grant him the rights to do so.

Townsend tells TeamRock Radio: “I love Barbie Girl by Aqua. Vengaboys, We Like To Party, I remember when I heard that song it made me cry, I liked it so much.

“I recently did a version of it with both Che and Anneke but I can’t release it yet because we can’t get the rights for it.

“At the end it’s really destructive, as you would imagine.”

Townsend was speaking to TeamRock Radio for an upcoming Soundtrack Of My Life feature, which will air over the festive period.

His Devin Townsend Project tour Europe in early 2017.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

