pg.lost release new video for Shelter

Swedish post-rock quartet pg.lost, who feature Martin Hjertstedt (ex-Ghost) and Kristian Karlsson (Cult of Luna), have released a video for Shelter. The sing is taken from the band's upcoming album Oscillate, which will be released through Pelagic Records on November 20.

"Trapped in a cavern, it’s pitch black and the air is getting harder and harder to breathe,:" the band state. "Disoriented, hands follow the walls to find what could be the ceiling, fingers digging into the rock to find something– anything– loose to help point toward a direction out. Suddenly, a rock frees itself and after clearing away some dirt, a pin of blinding light shines through the enveloping darkness. Clearing away soil and rock with more and more vigour, hope and salvation is just a short way from here."

Oscillate was recorded by the band in their own studio, and mixed/mastered by Magnus Lindberg from Cult of Luna. In creating the LP, the only hurdle seemingly was an internal one and making efficient use of individual scheduling. “When we formed the band we spent almost every night in the rehearsal space,” recalls Karlsson. “Nowadays we only rehearse for tours or when we plan to have writing sessions for example upcoming records. It is not as spontaneous as it used to be, but I think it forces us to really make the best out of it when we do see each other.”

Pre-order Oscillate.