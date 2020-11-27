pg.lost release live video of Eraser

Swedish post-rock quartet pg.lost, who feature Martin Hjertstedt (ex-Ghost) and Kristian Karlsson (Cult of Luna), have released a live video for Eraser. The song is taken from the band's new album Oscillate, recently released through Pelagic Records on November 20.

"Eraser. The song on the album with probably most revisions," says guitarist Gustav Almberg. "The ending was more or less set since long but the first half we did a dozen different versions of before finding one that we were happy with and that happened while we were in the studio. After playing it for this video it’s clear that it will be one of our favourites to play live for many reasons, but a lot because of that final part that is almost like a mantra. It gives you time to dive into your own world and at the same time be expressive and let off some steam.”

Oscillate was recorded by the band in their own studio, and mixed/mastered by Magnus Lindberg from Cult of Luna. In creating the LP, the only hurdle seemingly was an internal one and making efficient use of individual scheduling.

“When we formed the band we spent almost every night in the rehearsal space,” recalls Karlsson. “Nowadays we only rehearse for tours or when we plan to have writing sessions for example upcoming records. It is not as spontaneous as it used to be, but I think it forces us to really make the best out of it when we do see each other.”

Get Oscillate.