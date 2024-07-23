Peter Hammill announces Italian live dates for November

Van der Graaf Generator frontman Peter Hammill has announced a run of Italian dates for November. These will be Hammill's first solo shows since he performed in Japan in October 2023. Italy was, of course, a stronghold for Van der Graaf Generator in the 1970s and the band's stock has remained high there ever since.
Speaking on his website, Hammill says, "At this stage of life it's unlikely that I'm going to head out on long tours anymore. But that doesn't mean that I've given up on the idea of playing live. I'm therefore happy to announce that I'll be doing five shows in Italy in November. I'll also be doing two shows in Athens in January 2025."
The Italian dates are:
Nov 14: ITA Roma Auditorium Parco della Musica
Nov 16: ITA Napoli Museo di Donnaregina
Nov 18: ITA Milano Teatro Elfo Puccini
Nov 20: ITA Firenze Teatro Puccini
Nov 21: ITA Padova Sala dei Giganti
And the Athens shows are:
Jan 24: GRE Athens Conservatoire Ioannis Despotopoulos Hall
Jan 25: GRE Athens Conservatoire Ioannis Despotopoulos Hall