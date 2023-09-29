Peter Gabriel releases video for new single, "a love song" called This Is Home

There's another full-moon so there's another brand new Peter Gabriel single that's been released. This Is Home, which you can listen to below, is descibed by Gabriel simply as "a love song". Like all of Gabriel's single releases form his upcoming i/o album, This Is Home has also been performed in the set of his recent live shows.

"It began with inspiration from some of the great Tamla Motown rhythm sections so we’re trying to recreate that in a modern way, complete with the tambourine and handclaps," Gabriel explains. "The groove I like a lot, Tony Levin does a great bass part there.’

"I did an unusual thing for me in that I tried doing this low voice/high voice thing, so you get this almost conversational voice at the beginning and the second part is a higher, more emotional voice. I thought that would be both intimate and emotive to put the two side by side."

This Is Home also features Swedish male voice choir Orphei Drängar, as well as another orchestral arrangement from John Metcalfe.

"I think it’s got a groove but unlike most pop songs that have a middle eight or bridge this has two and they are both quite different," Gabriel continues. "The first one is atmospheric and dreamy and we have this amazing all male choir which comes in slowly into this dreamy, garden-like section. The choir, Orphei Drängar, are based in Sweden and I think they get a fantastic sound, it’s dark, stirring and emotional. The strings in the other middle section I really like, it’s quite catchy, poppy in a way. I think John picked up on what I was trying to go for there and did a beautiful job, as always.’

As with preceding singles, This Is Home features bbrand new artwork from the artist David Moreno and his work Conexión de catedral II, which can be seen in the video.

"The artwork this month is a wonderful piece by David Moreno. I was looking for contemporary art that represented the house or home in some ways and we saw a few things but his really stuck out. David often makes these one-colour, house-like symbols with piano wire connecting and I think it is very unique work. This is a relationship song, so given what I was trying to do with the lyric it felt like his image with the two doors was a very natural match. He was up for letting us use it, so I am very grateful to David for that."

Peter Gabriel is currently on tour in the US.