Peter Gabriel announces more North American shows

Peter Gabriel has confirmed more dates for his upcoming North American i/o tour – named after the former Genesis man's upcoming album.

Gabriel announced a dozen shows two weeks ago, a run that kicks off at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City on September 8 and winds up at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 13. Now the former Genesis man has confirmed 13 more shows, beginning at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on September 20, and finishing up at the Toyota Center Houston , TX on October 21. Full dates below (additions in bold).

The North American leg of the tour follows the previously announced European leg of the tour, which begins in Poland on May 18.

Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now (opens in new tab), while the general sale for the additional dates opens on March 24 at 10am local time.

Gabriel's most recent release was Playing For Time, the third track to be unveiled from i/o. Like previous singles Panopticom and The Court, it was released to coincide with the new moon. No release date for the album has been confirmed.

Peter Gabriel i/o Tour 2023

May 18: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20: Verona Arena, Italy

May 21: Milan Mediolanum Arena, Italy

May 23: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 24: Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France

May 26: Berlin Waldbuehne, Germany

May 28: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 31: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Jun 02: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 06: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 12: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Bordeaux Arkea Arena, France

Jun 17: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 23: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 25: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 08: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 09: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Sep 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 18: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 22: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Sep 23: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 25: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Sep 29: Detroit Caesars Arena , MI

Sep 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Oct 02: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 03: St. Paul Excel Energy Center, MN

Oct 07: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 08: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 11: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 14: Palm Springs Acrisure Arena, CA

Oct 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 18: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 19: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 21: Houston Toyota Center, TX