Peter Frampton announces final UK shows

Peter Frampton will play his final UK shows later this year.

Comprised of just three engagements, the short run of dates will kick off at Stoke's Victoria Hall on November 5, head north for a performance at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow the following night, and climax at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on November 8. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, with VIP packages available directly from Peter Frampton's website.

"Great news!" exclaims Frampton. "I am continuing my Peter Frampton Finale Tour this November in the UK. My band and I have been chomping at the bit to play and can’t wait to keep our promise to play for you again. Thanks for your patience."

In March 2019, Frampton revealed that he had been diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease Inclusion-Body Myositis, telling Rolling Stone, "Right now, it’s progressing but I’m still at the top of my game.

“We decided to do a farewell tour now since I don’t want to go out and not be able to play well. If I’m going to do a farewell tour, I want to play good. I want to rock it.

“I know that this tour, I will be able to do everything I did last year and the year before. That’s the most important thing to me. I want to go out screaming as opposed to, ‘He can’t play any more.’ I’m not going to do that. I’m a perfectionist and I can’t do that."

The Peter Frampton Band's most recent album, Frampton Forgets The Words, a collection of instrumental versions of songs by Radiohead, George Harrison, David Bowie and more, was released in April 2021.

Peter Frampton Finale - The Farewell Tour UK 2022

Nov 5: Stoke Victoria Hall

Nov 6: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Nov 8: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets go on sale Wednesday March 30 at 12pm midday UK time.