Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Foreigner have announced a Canadian leg of their ongoing farewell tour for October, but longtime singer Kelly Hansen, who joined the band in 2005, won't be joining them onstage.

Instead, Foreigner will be fronted by Geordie Brown, an actor and singer from Nova Scotia who took the lead role in the Juke Box Hero, The Musical when it premiered at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, in 2019.

Brown also performed with Foreigner in 2020, when he was invited onstage by Hansen at the climax of an Ice Cold Ice tour show in Halifax, NS, and took the lead for a performance of the classic single Hot Blooded.

"I was most impressed by Geordie’s performances of Juke Box Hero, The Musical in Canada," said Foreigner's Mick Jones, who hasn't toured with the band since 2023. "He is not only a consummate vocalist, but a verified Broadway actor to boot. We look forward to welcoming him at our shows on Foreigner’s 2025 Canadian tour."

“I count myself so fortunate that they’re bringing me along on this next chapter with the musical, and this Canadian tour," says Brown. "Right now, I’m most looking forward to our Halifax show, for my hometown crowd.”

Hansen is scheduled to perform in Canada with Foreigner in July, when the band's farewell visits Windsor, ON and Winnipeg, MB, for three shows. It's not been confirmed why he's not participating in the October dates.

The next leg of Foreigner's farewell tour, which has featured guest appearances from original frontman Lou Gramm, takes in dates in Central and South America in April and May, before returning to the US.

Tickets for the new Canadian shows go on sale on March 28. Support (apart from the shows in Thunder Bay and Cranbook) will come from Tsawwassen rockers 54-40.

Foreigner: Farewell Tour 2025

Apr 28: Ciudad De México Arena CDMX, Mexico

Apr 30: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

May 02: Miraflores Arena 1, Peru

May 03: Quito Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, Ecuador

May 05: Bogotá Movistar Arena, Colombia

May 07: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 08: Buenos Aires Tecnopolis, Argentina

May 10: São Paulo Espaço Unimed, Brazil

Jun 11: Highland Yaamava’ Theater, CA

Jun 12: Del Mar San Diego County Fair 2025, CA

Jun 14: Scottsdale Ranch The Pool at Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 15: Tucson The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, AZ

Jun 18: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 20: Reno Reno Ballroom, NV

Jun 21: Wheatland Hard Rock Live Sacramento, CA

Jun 26: Arnolds Park VIB Acoustic with Foreigner Members, IA

Jun 27: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, IA

Jun 29: Council Bluffs Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel, IA

Jul 04: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON

Jul 05: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON

Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, MB

Jul 11: Prior Lake Lakefront Music Fest 2025, MN

Jul 12: Chippewa Falls Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, WI

Jul 22: York Expo Center, PA

Jul 24: Columbus Ohio Expo Center & State Fair, OH

Jul 29: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Jul 30: Doswell SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours, VA

Aug 04: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE

Aug 05: Cohasset South Shore Music Circus, MA

Aug 08: North Lawrence Clay's Resort Jellystone Park, OH

Aug 10: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL

Aug 11: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA

Aug 13: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Aug 15: Hammond The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, IN

Aug 16: Gibson City Sangamon Ave, IL

Aug 30: Palmer Alaska State Fair Inc, AK

Sep 11: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY

Sep 14: Louisville Bourbon & Beyond 2025, KY

Sep 16: Corbin Arena, KY

Sep 21: West Springfield The Big E, MA

Oct 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 11: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Oct 21: St. John’s Mary Brown’s Centre, NL

Oct 23: Sydney Centre 200, NS

Oct 24: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Oct 25: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB

Oct 27: Montreal Place des Arts, QC

Oct 28: Ottawa The Arena at TD Place, ON

Oct 29: Kingston Centre Slush Puppie, ON

Oct 30: Sudbury Sudbury Community Arena, ON

Nov 01: Sault. St. Marie GFL Memorial Gardens, ON

Nov 02: Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, ON

Nov 05: Medicine Hat @ Co-op Place, AB

Nov 06: Cranbrook Memorial Arena, BC

Nov 07: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

