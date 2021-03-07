Pentral highlight Amazon plight with stunning video for new single Silent Trees

Brazlian prog metal trio Pentral have released a stunning new video for their first single Silent Trees, which has been shot in the wilds of the band's native Amazon forest. The single is taken from the band's upcoming debut album What Lies Ahead Of Us, which the band will self-release in May.

"This is a story about a man and a woman, who live in the woods," says vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Victor Lima. "The forest is invaded... The only way I believe things can be solved is through the power of love. The album is like a journey of three characters (a woman, a man and their child) passing through the many issues addressed in the lyrics on this album."

Hailing from Belem in the north of Brazil, Lima is joined by Vagner Lima (drummer) and Joe Ferri (bass guitar). The band also deliver a strong political message about what is going on in Brazil and all over the world.

Pentral, which means spirit in Latin, worked with legendary producer Tim Palmer on What Lies Ahead Of Us, who has also worked with Robert Plant, Tears For Fears and David Bowie.

"This album is like a "declaration", conceived well before COVID-19 emerged," adds LIma. "But it kind of fits the current reality we're experiencing. This pandemic is the outcome of the unfriendly way we've been treating our environment and ourselves as well, and it served to expose our insensitivity, our lack of empathy. We are hopeful that this music reaches the ears and minds of folks all over the world, inspiring them to listen, think and act."

Get Silent Trees.



