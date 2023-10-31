Pentangle's Jacqui McShee and Robert Plant to appear at Bert Jansch 80 celebration concert

A celebration of the late Pentangle guitarist Bert Jansch will take place at London's Festival Hall on the South Bank on November 4.

Jansch's former Pentangle compatriot, singer Jacqui McShee will appear, along with Robert Plant's Saving Grace, Bernard Butler, Irish singer songwriter Brigid Mae Power, James Yorkston and Ranjana Ghatak, Kathryn Williams, Martin Simpson and Lewis Campbell and more, with tne event hosted by coemdian and music fan Stewart Lee.

Jansch appeared at the Festival Hall for Penatangle's first major concert in 1967, and the band also recorded the live part of 1968's Sweet Child at the venue. When Pentangle reformed 40 years later, their final ever live show was at the Festival hall in August 2011. Bert Jansch died on October 5, 2011.

At the same time Earth Recordings have reissued three of Jansch's albums; the long out of print Avocet will be released on vinyl on a limited edition run; along with two Rough Trade exclusives that sees Edge Of A Dream revisited on cream vinyl and The Black Swan on jade green vinyl.

Get tickets.

Get vinyl.