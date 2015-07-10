Pentagram tease Curious Volume

Pentagram are streaming a track from their upcoming album Curious Volume.

Misunderstood is one of 11 new songs on the band’s eighth record, due out on August 28 via Peaceville Records.

The band say: “This old, firey, punky street rock song has only previously been heard during the CBGBs gig seen on the DVD All Your Sins.

“Although this song sounds nothing like the rest of the album, it does fit right in, especially when you consider the lyrics. It reflects Bobby’s life-long love of The Dead Boys and other street rock bands.”

Pentagram play a number of tour dates in August, starting at Heavy Montreal in Canada on August 7.

CURIOUS VOLUME TRACKLIST

Lay Down And Die 2. The Tempter Push 3. Dead Bury Dead 4. Earth Flight 5. Walk Alone 6. Curious Volume 7. Misunderstood 8. Close The Casket 9. Sufferin’ 10. Devil’s Playground 11. Because I Made It

Aug 07: Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 14: Saint Nolff Site de Kerboulard, France

Aug 27: Portland Dante’s, OR

Aug 28: San Francisco The Chapel, CA

Aug 29: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA