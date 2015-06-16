Pentagram return with Curious Volume

Pentagram will release their eighth album titled Curious Volume on August 28.

The follow-up to 2011’s Last Rites will be issued via Peaceville Records and was recorded with producer Mattias Nilsson and Travis Wyrick.

Earlier this year Victor Griffin, Greg Turley, Bobby Liebling and Pete Campbell gave an indication of what fans could expect with Curious Volume, saying: “One of the magics of doom metal is to have a faster song seem much slower because of the sheer heaviness of the number. That’s what we’re going for.”

The band, who released live package All Your Sins in February, plan to announce tour dates soon in addition to confirmed appearances in Canada and France in August.

Curious Volume tracklist

Lay Down And Die 2. The Tempter Push 3. Dead Bury Dead 4. Earth Flight 5. Walk Alone 6. Curious Volume 7. Misunderstood 8. Close The Casket 9. Sufferin’ 10. Devil’s Playground 11. Because I Made It

Aug 07: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 14: Saint Nolff Site De Kerboulard, France