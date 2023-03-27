Penguin Cafe release new song Second Variety for Piano Day

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Penguin Cafe's new single Second Variety is their first new music in four years

Penguin Cafe
(Image credit: Alex Kozoblis)

Chamber prog outfit Penguin Cafe have shared a brand new single, Second Variety, which you can listen to below. It's been released as part of label Erased Tapes celebrations for Piano Day which, in case you didn't know, is on Wednesday, March 29.

The new single obviously has piano at its core, sparingly embellished by melodica, glockenspiel, electronics and pedal steel guitar.

"This piece came about in Italy where we’ve been staying quite a lot over the last few years," explains Penguin Cafe mainman Arthur Jeffes. "Time passes differently there – with this sense of endlessly repeating days and a kind of wistfulness stemming from knowing that tomorrow will be the same as yesterday. There is a kind of peace in that, but also a feeling of time slipping through one’s hands.

"One day a musical friend from further North, Alessandro ‘Asso’ Stefana (who has worked with Mike Patton, PJ Harvey and Calexico), took advantage of a break between projects to come and visit. He brought lots of pedals and a lap steel, and we just tried things out. I ended up with a fairly sparse mix, as it captures the feeling of those days most clearly."

Second Variety is the first new music from Penguin Cafe since the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled A Matter of Life… 2021. Prior to that the band released the critically acclaimed 2019 album Handfuls Of Night, which was inspired by Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911.

Penguin Cafe

(Image credit: Erased Tapes)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.