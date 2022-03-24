Penguin Cafe release new live version of Coriolis

Penguin Cafe have shared a new live video of Coriolis, which you can watch below. The original featured on the band's debut album, A Matter Of Life..., originally released in 2011 and now being reissued by Erased Tapes as A Matter Of Life... 2001 on April 29.

"The version of Coriolis that ended up on the record is actually a mix of several takes we recorded on a very slow, cosy day in the studio," explains Penguin Cafe leader Arthur Jeffes. "It had been raining for days and Oli, our violinist, and I had the basic idea and played around with it. In the end the initial recordings sounded so beautiful I just cut together the best parts to make it into the song we have here. It always makes me think of rain."

Penguin Cafe were conceived by Arthur Jeffes as a continuation of his father Simon's Penguin Cafe Orchestra. Their debut album featured appearances from Suede guitarist Neil Codling and Cass Browne (Senseless Things/Gorillaz).

"It’s been really lovely to come back to these old friends — and with this re-issue we’ll be bringing them all out to play live again," adds Jeffes. "Now four albums on, and with our new home at Erased Tapes, it makes a lot of sense for us to go back and pull this record out and brush it off for today.

"I originally wrote Harry Piers to play at my dad‘s memorial service 24 years ago, and I played it at the end of pretty much every gig (and soundcheck) we’ve done since, so I’ve probably played it hundreds if not thousands of times since we originally released A Matter of Life... So when we decided to reissue the album, Robert and I both felt it would be fun to record an up-to-date version of this song, because it has changed over time and it continues to evolve. So while this is still very much the same tune, I think it has a lot more nuance and detail that reflect the years that have passed since 2011."

The original artwork by Jeffes' mother, the sculptor Emily Young, has been updated with a new photo from UK photographer and long-time collaborator Alex Kozobolis, which re-enacts the original, which featured Jeffes and a Penguin figure with Jeffes and his own daughter.

Penguin cafe have a host of UK live dates for the remainder of 2022.

Pre-order A Matter Of Life... 2001.

Penguin Cafe live dates:

Mar 23: London Barbican Centre

Apr 29: Belfast The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival (with Peter Broderick)

May 1: Cheltenham Jazz Festival

May 12: Brighton The Great Escape — Erased Tapes 十五 showcase

May 14: Saffron Walden Saffron Hall

May 29: Hay On Wye Hay Festival

Jun 1: Swadlincote Timber Festival

Jul 29: Barnsley Underneath The Stars Festival

Sep 24: Stroud Hidden Notes

(Image credit: Erased Tapes)

Penguin Cafe: A Matter Of Life... 2001

1. That, Not That

2. Landau

3. Sundog

4. The Fox and the Leopard

5. Finland

6. Pale Peach Jukebox

7. Harry Piers 2021

8. Two Beans Shaker

9. From a Blue Temple

10. Ghost in the Pond

11. Coriolis