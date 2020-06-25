Watch Pearl Jam light up in lockdown video for Dance Of The Clairvoyants

Pearl Jam have shared a video for their Gigaton track Dance Of The Clairvoyants that was filmed in lockdown.

The band recorded and filmed their individual parts especially for the Amazon-sponsored All In WA: A Concert For COVID-19 Relief, which was broadcast last night across stations in Washington state.

Money raised throughout the evening will be going to support workers and their families who have been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with funds also being donated to community support groups.

Dance Of The Clairvoyants was the first single taken from Gigaton, with bassist Jeff Ament saying: "Dance Of The Clairvoyants was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern.

"Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam released the uncensored video for their Ten classic Jeremy to raise gun violence awareness.