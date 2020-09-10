Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard has a new band and they sound nothing like you’d expect

Had 2020 turned out differently, Stone Gossard would currently be on the road, touring Pearl Jam’s Gigaton album. As we all know, however, this has been a bad year to make plans. One unexpected bonus of the global pandemic though is that musicians have been freed up to indulge their creativity, and out of the darkness, guitarist Gossard has formed a new band, Painted Shield.

The group sees Gossard team up with former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Chamberlain, folk singer Mason Jennings and keyboardist/vocalist Brittany Davis. Painted Shield will release their self-titled debut album on November 27, via Gossard’s own label, Loosegroove. The single I Am Your Country is the first taste of what to expect.

“I love making music, and I especially love collaborating with other musicians,” Stone Gossard said in a statement. “That’s the fun part, when you experience synchronicity between the music and the people you’re involved with.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of both Stone and Matt for years,” Mason Jennings adds. “I listen to a lot of electronic and heavy rock music, but most of what I do is my voice and an acoustic guitar. I was excited by the idea of bringing that intimate side of what I do to this mega sound they were creating.”