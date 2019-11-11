Paul McCartney pays tribute to Rubber Soul photographer Robert Freeman

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to photographer Robert Freeman.

Freeman was behind the lens for some of the Beatles' most recognisable album covers, including Rubber Soul, Beatles For Sale, Help! and With The Beatles.

The band’s Twitter account confirmed Freeman had died, on Friday, with McCartney posting his tribute on his website.

McCartney says: “Dear Robert Freeman has passed away. He was one of our favourite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers.

“Besides being a great professional he was imaginative and a true original thinker. People often think that the cover shot for Meet The Beatles of our foreheads in half shadow was a carefully arranged studio shot.

“In fact it was taken quite quickly by Robert in the corridor of a hotel we were staying in where natural light came from the windows at the end of the corridor. I think it took no more than half an hour to accomplish.

“Bob also took the Rubber Soul cover – his normal practice was to use a slide projector and project the photos he’d taken onto a piece of white cardboard which was exactly album sized, thus giving us an accurate idea of how the finished product would look.

“During his viewing session, the card which had been propped up on a small table fell backwards giving the photograph a ‘stretched’ look. Instead of simply putting the card upright again we became excited at the idea of this new version of his photograph.

"He assured us that it was possible to print it this way and because the album was titled Rubber Soul we felt that the image fitted perfectly.

“I will miss this wonderful man but will always cherish the fond memories I have of him. Thanks Bob.”

Freeman also shot photographs for the covers of John Lennon's books In His Own Write and A Spaniard In The Works.

Former Beatle Ringo Starr also marked the death of 82-year-old Freeman on Twitter, saying: “God bless Robert Freeman. Peace and love to all his family.”

