The Beatles' singles collection celebrated in new box set

Hot on the heels of the Beatles’ 50th anniversary reissue of Abbey Road comes news that a new box set is on the way.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection will be released on November 22 through Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe and will bring together all 22 singles released by The Fab Four between 1962 and 1970, with each 7-inch disc pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

The double a-side single featuring Free As A Bird and Real Love, which launched in the mid-90s, will also be included, bringing the total number of tracks in the collection to 46.

Each song has been newly cut for vinyl from the original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios, with each single presented on faithfully reproduced picture sleeves from around the world.

Also included in the box set will be a 40-page booklet featuring photos and essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

To mark the news a trailer for The Beatles: The Singles Collection has been released. Find it below along with a full tracklist and pre-order details.

The new edition of Abbey Road reached no.1 earlier this month, 49 years and 252 days after it first reached the top spot .

The achievement has been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records for the longest time for an album to return to the top of the album charts in the UK.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection

1962 - sleeve art: US

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 - sleeve art: Italy

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 - sleeve art: Norway

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 - sleeve art: Greece

A: She Loves You

B: I'll Get You

1963 - sleeve art: Chile

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 - sleeve art: Austria

A: Can't Buy Me Love

B: You Can't Do That

1964 - sleeve art: Netherlands

A: A Hard Day's Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 - sleeve art: Sweden

A: I Feel Fine

B: She's A Woman

1965 - sleeve art: Spain

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 - sleeve art: Belgium

A: Help!

B: I'm Down

1965 - double A-side / sleeve art: France

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 - sleeve art: Turkey

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 - double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 - double A-side / sleeve art: Australia

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 - sleeve art: West Germany

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You're A Rich Man

1967 - sleeve art: Mexico

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 - sleeve art: Japan

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 - sleeve art: South Africa

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 - sleeve art: Denmark

A: Get Back

B: Don't Let Me Down

1969 - sleeve art: Portugal

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 - sleeve art: Israel

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 - sleeve art: UK

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 - double A-side / sleeve art: worldwide

A: Free As A Bird

A: Real Love