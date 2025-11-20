I first met Ozzy in 1981 when I was 21 years old, on assignment to photograph him for the cover of Circus. Sharon, Ozzy’s wife, welcomed me into their hotel room and introduced me – while Ozzy was in the middle of a bubble bath. Not exactly what I was expecting. I remember spotting an empty bottle of Dom Pérignon, and a cigar resting in the ashtray.

That moment became my first photo of Ozzy. Right then, I knew he was something special. He listened to my suggestions, gave his all to the shoot, and made me feel like I belonged. That session kicked off decades of unforgettable moments behind the lens.

He was warm, generous, and always up for anything. The way he trusted me gave me the confidence I needed early in my career.

Over the years, I had the honour of travelling the world with Ozzy and Sharon, documenting not only the man on stage, but also the one behind the scenes – with his family, his band, and those rare quiet moments. After long shoots, we’d often take a few fun shots.

In the summer of 1982, Circus magazine asked me to shoot the cover of their 13th-anniversary issue. They asked if I had any ideas, and immediately I thought of Ozzy. I called Sharon, and the next thing I knew I was on a flight out to LA.

Earlier in the year, Ozzy had bitten the head off a live bat on stage, which landed him in the hospital to get rabies shots. So I had a flag made with a picture of a bat on it and arranged for him to hold it while popping out of a cake.

When I arrived at Ozzy’s, the housekeeper told me to set up in the garage. Once I was ready to go, I waited. And waited. Hours went by. Then Sharon came out with a concerned look on her face. “Ozzy shaved his head last night.”

I must have looked like I had seen a ghost. I thought to myself: I’m done. Circus will be pissed at me for spending all this money on the shoot and returning without a cover. Then Sharon gave me that Sharon smile and said: “But he’s gonna do it.”

We put our heads together and came up with an idea. Sharon took out some makeup. I grabbed a couple of black balloons I had for the birthday theme. I knew then that we were off to a lifelong friendship.

Ozzy had a presence like no other. His music and spirit helped shape generations and I’m grateful I got to be a part of it. Sending love to Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimee. Rest in peace, Ozzy.