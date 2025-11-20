"The way he trusted me gave me the confidence I needed early in my career": Longtime Ozzy Osbourne photographer Mark Weiss remembers the Prince of Darkness
Mark Weiss remembers two iconic shoots with Ozzy: one in a bath, one shaven-headed
I first met Ozzy in 1981 when I was 21 years old, on assignment to photograph him for the cover of Circus. Sharon, Ozzy’s wife, welcomed me into their hotel room and introduced me – while Ozzy was in the middle of a bubble bath. Not exactly what I was expecting. I remember spotting an empty bottle of Dom Pérignon, and a cigar resting in the ashtray.
That moment became my first photo of Ozzy. Right then, I knew he was something special. He listened to my suggestions, gave his all to the shoot, and made me feel like I belonged. That session kicked off decades of unforgettable moments behind the lens.
He was warm, generous, and always up for anything. The way he trusted me gave me the confidence I needed early in my career.
Over the years, I had the honour of travelling the world with Ozzy and Sharon, documenting not only the man on stage, but also the one behind the scenes – with his family, his band, and those rare quiet moments. After long shoots, we’d often take a few fun shots.
In the summer of 1982, Circus magazine asked me to shoot the cover of their 13th-anniversary issue. They asked if I had any ideas, and immediately I thought of Ozzy. I called Sharon, and the next thing I knew I was on a flight out to LA.
Earlier in the year, Ozzy had bitten the head off a live bat on stage, which landed him in the hospital to get rabies shots. So I had a flag made with a picture of a bat on it and arranged for him to hold it while popping out of a cake.
When I arrived at Ozzy’s, the housekeeper told me to set up in the garage. Once I was ready to go, I waited. And waited. Hours went by. Then Sharon came out with a concerned look on her face. “Ozzy shaved his head last night.”
I must have looked like I had seen a ghost. I thought to myself: I’m done. Circus will be pissed at me for spending all this money on the shoot and returning without a cover. Then Sharon gave me that Sharon smile and said: “But he’s gonna do it.”
We put our heads together and came up with an idea. Sharon took out some makeup. I grabbed a couple of black balloons I had for the birthday theme. I knew then that we were off to a lifelong friendship.
Ozzy had a presence like no other. His music and spirit helped shape generations and I’m grateful I got to be a part of it. Sending love to Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimee. Rest in peace, Ozzy.
Mark Weiss is an American rock music photographer. His work with publications such as Circus magazine and FACES helped establish his name, and his subjects include Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Metallica, Twisted Sister, the Rolling Stones, Kiss, Madonna and Wu Tang Clan. He introduced Sebastian Bach to Skid Row and Zakk Wylde to Ozzy, and published the best-selling book, The Decade That Rocked, in 2020.
