Pattern-Seeking Animals release video for Why Don't We Run

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a brand new video for Why Don't We Run. The song is taken from the band's recently released Prehensile Tales album. You can watch the video in full below.

“Spaghetti Western? Spaghetti Eastern? Flamenco Fusion? We've heard some interesting descriptions of this song," laughs keyboard player and producer John Boegehold." Whatever you call it, it's definitely fun to play.”

Prehensile Tales is available as a Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Limited Edition CD, and as digital album.

John Boegehold recently checked in with a lockdown video for Prog readers. Watch it here.