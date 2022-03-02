Pattern-Seeking Animals evoke childhood memories with video for Rock Paper Scissors

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a video for their brand new single Rock Paper Scissors, which is taken from the band's upcoming third album Only Passing Through, which will be released through InsideOut Music on April 1.

"This is a cheery little tune about kids and the games they once played in a dystopian, alternate universe," comments keyboard player. and band producer John Boegehold. "The new album picks up where Prehensile Tales left off but soon takes several stylistic detours as it progresses. Everyone involved made this album a lot of fun to make and we're all looking forward to it to finally being heard."

Pattern-Seeking Animals have previously released a video for I Can't Stay Here Anymore.

Only Passing Through will be available on limited edition ‘SleevePac’, CD Jewelcase (Canada, Mexico, USA), Gatefold black 180g LP+CD (etching on Side D) and as a digital album.

Pre-order Only Passing Through.