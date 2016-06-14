Iron Maiden, Ghost, Lzzy Hale among Metal Hammer Golden Gods winners

Artists from across the metal world were honoured in London last night at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2016 awards.

The event at the city’s Eventim Apollo drew artists and fans to the UK capital for a celebration of all things metal.

Saxon’s Biff Byford took to the stage with Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell for a rousing rendition of Ace Of Spades in honour of Lemmy, while Gojira, Halestorm and Amon Amarth also performed at the event to celebrate Metal Hammer’s 30th birthday.

Iron Maiden, who closed the Download festival over the weekend, scooped the award for Best Album for The Book Of Souls, while Lamb Of God were honoured with the Best Live Band Gong.

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton says: “We’re thrilled to have even be considered and thank you for making us your favourite live act this year. Our sincerest thanks for having us be part of it.”

Asking Alexandria picked up the Best UK Band award. Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We just won Best UK Band at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards. What an insane fucking week. Thank you, I’m speechless.”

A full list of 2016 winners can be found below.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2016 winners

Best New Band: Creeper

Best Underground: Enslaved

Best UK Band: Asking Alexandria

Best International Band: Ghost

Breakthrough: Beartooth

Best Live Band: Lamb Of God

Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award: Lzzy Hale

Best Independent Label: Prosthetic Records

Best album: Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls

Riff Lord: Phil Campbell

The Inspiration Award: Anthrax

Icon: Nikki Sixx

Global Metal: Chthonic

The Golden God: Joey Jordison

Best video: Vice Grip by Parkway Drive

Spirit Of Hammer: Triple H