Parkway Drive return with Vice Grip video

Aussie breakdown-merchants Parkway Drive have unveiled the first track from their upcoming album Ire, titled Vice Grip.

Taking something of a step away from their hardcore roots, the Parkway guys have headed in a straight-up, balls-out metal direction. Speaking about the band’s upcoming fifth album, frontman Winston McCall says: “This is the album for us. Every single step of the way, whenever there was gamble to take, we took the biggest one we could. If this isn’t the album that can go further than anything we thought was possible with this band and this type of music, that’s fine, but we can’t go back from this as far as we’re concerned.”

And in terms of physical risk-taking there’s not much further you can go than sky diving – so that’s what they did in the video for Vice Grip (obviously!).

The album will be released on 25th September, via Epitaph Records. Tracklisting below: