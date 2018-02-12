Parkway Drive are back in the studio

Parkway Drive have confirmed they are back in the studio and working on their sixth album.

The Australian outfit posted a message on Twitter, accompanied by a selection of pictures of them working on material for what will be the follow-up to 2015’s Ire.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new record last month, frontman Winston McCall said: “We are gonna be upping our game.

“The Ire cycle was a massive amount of work, but it’s all been part of a bigger goal. In 2018, everything steps up and moves forward.

“We have gained so much momentum over the last couple of years, and we not only want to harness it but do it justice. There’s no point in slacking off – I feel as though there are now expectations of what we can do and could be capable of.

“We don’t want to just coast by – we want to blow everyone out of the water.”

Parkway Drive will head out on tour across the US from April, with the band then heading to Europe throughout the summer. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Apr 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA

Apr 29: Memphis New Daisy, TN

May 01: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 02: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 03: Norfolk NorVa, VA

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 06: Sayreville Starland ballroom, NJ

May 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 09: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

May 10: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

Jun 01: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm Open Air, Austria

Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Jun 16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 30: Vana-Vigala Hard Rock Laager, Estonia

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska, Finland

Parkway Drive: We're going to blow everyone out of the water