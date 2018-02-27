Trending

Watch Asking Alexandria cover Ed Sheeran’s Perfect

By News  

Watch Asking Alexandria’s take on Ed Sheeran’s track Perfect along with an acoustic performance of Into The Fire

Earlier this week, Asking Alexandria dropped into the SiriusXM studios and performed a couple of songs.

Along with an acoustic version of their track Into The Fire, they also gave their take on Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Introducing the song, frontman Danny Worsnop says: “This is a song we wrote that Ed Sheeran stole. It’s called Perfect.”

Guitarist Ben Bruce adds: “We called it Perfect first” while Worsnop says: “I know, it was written about my reflection.”

Asking Alexandria launched their self-titled fifth studio album in December vi Sumerian Records – their first album since Worsnop rejoined the band in 2016 after initially leaving the previous year.

They’re about to embark on a North American tour with Black Veil Brides and will then return to Europe later this year for a run of festival dates.

Find further details below.

