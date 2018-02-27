Watch Asking Alexandria cover Ed Sheeran’s Perfect

Earlier this week, Asking Alexandria dropped into the SiriusXM studios and performed a couple of songs.

Along with an acoustic version of their track Into The Fire, they also gave their take on Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Introducing the song, frontman Danny Worsnop says: “This is a song we wrote that Ed Sheeran stole. It’s called Perfect.”

Guitarist Ben Bruce adds: “We called it Perfect first” while Worsnop says: “I know, it was written about my reflection.”

Asking Alexandria launched their self-titled fifth studio album in December vi Sumerian Records – their first album since Worsnop rejoined the band in 2016 after initially leaving the previous year.

They’re about to embark on a North American tour with Black Veil Brides and will then return to Europe later this year for a run of festival dates.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00PM Welcome To Rockville Jacksonville, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Iron City Birmingham, United States Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM International Knoxville, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Toyota Oakdale Theater Wallingford, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Starland Ballroom Sayreville, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM The National Richmond, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Concord, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Gillioz Theater Springfield, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM New Daisy Theater Memphis, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Cotillion Ballroom Wichita, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The District Sioux Falls, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion (May 12-13) Somerset, United States Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Sokol Auditorium Omaha, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM The Forge Joliet, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Piere's Fort Wayne, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM London Music Hall London, Canada Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock on the Range (May 18-20) Columbus, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00AM Rock am Ring (1-3 June) Nürburg, Germany Friday, June 1, 2018 at 12:00PM Rock Im Park Nürnberg, Germany Monday, June 4, 2018 at 7:00PM TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Infest 2018 Milano, Italy Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Greenfield Festival (June 7-9) Interlaken, Switzerland Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival (8-10 June) Derby, United Kingdom Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Nova Rock Festival (14-17 June) Nickelsdorf, Austria Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM With Full Force Festival (14-16 June) Gräfenhainichen, Germany Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Forum Karlin Prague, Czech Republic Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Event Center Hohenems, Austria Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Graspop Metal Meeting (21-24 June) Dessel, Belgium Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hellfest (22-24 June) Clisson, France Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Markthalle Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Provinssi Festival(28-30 June) Seinäjoki, Finland Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Vainstream Rockfest Münster, Germany Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Heavy Montreal (July 28-29) Montreal, Canada

