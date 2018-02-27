Watch Asking Alexandria cover Ed Sheeran’s Perfect

Earlier this week, Asking Alexandria dropped into the SiriusXM studios and performed a couple of songs.
Along with an acoustic version of their track Into The Fire, they also gave their take on Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.
Introducing the song, frontman Danny Worsnop says: “This is a song we wrote that Ed Sheeran stole. It’s called Perfect.”
Guitarist Ben Bruce adds: “We called it Perfect first” while Worsnop says: “I know, it was written about my reflection.”
Asking Alexandria launched their self-titled fifth studio album in December vi Sumerian Records – their first album since Worsnop rejoined the band in 2016 after initially leaving the previous year.
They’re about to embark on a North American tour with Black Veil Brides and will then return to Europe later this year for a run of festival dates.
Find further details below.
- Nightwish star in the new Metal Hammer – celebrating the women who define metal
- KK Downing “shocked” that Judas Priest didn’t ask him to replace Glenn Tipton
- Asking Alexandria: "There was no fear on this record"
- Episode 3 of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now on iTunes!
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Spokane, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Warfield Theatre
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Welcome To Rockville
|Jacksonville, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Iron City
|Birmingham, United States
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|International
|Knoxville, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Toyota Oakdale Theater
|Wallingford, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The National
|Richmond, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carolina Rebellion
|Concord, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gillioz Theater
|Springfield, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Daisy Theater
|Memphis, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cotillion Ballroom
|Wichita, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The District
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion (May 12-13)
|Somerset, United States
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sokol Auditorium
|Omaha, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Piere's
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|London Music Hall
|London, Canada
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock on the Range (May 18-20)
|Columbus, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Rock am Ring (1-3 June)
|Nürburg, Germany
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Rock Im Park
|Nürnberg, Germany
|Monday, June 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Infest 2018
|Milano, Italy
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Greenfield Festival (June 7-9)
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival (8-10 June)
|Derby, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Nova Rock Festival (14-17 June)
|Nickelsdorf, Austria
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|With Full Force Festival (14-16 June)
|Gräfenhainichen, Germany
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Forum Karlin
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, Hungary
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Event Center
|Hohenems, Austria
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Graspop Metal Meeting (21-24 June)
|Dessel, Belgium
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hellfest (22-24 June)
|Clisson, France
|Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Markthalle
|Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Provinssi Festival(28-30 June)
|Seinäjoki, Finland
|Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vainstream Rockfest
|Münster, Germany
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Heavy Montreal (July 28-29)
|Montreal, Canada