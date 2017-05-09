Parkway Drive talk “more aggressive” new album

Parkway Drive say their upcoming sixth album will show a definite progression in the band’s sound – but will also be more aggressive than previous material.

The Australian outfit report that they’re 70% through the follow-up to 2015’s Ire, with frontman Winston McCall hinting at what fans can expect when the as-yet-untitled album is released.

He tells MoreCore.TV: “It’s a bit of everything – I think the best way to describe it is new flavour. It’s refinement.

“I think ideas that we’ve had in the past – we’ve now gone even further with new ideas. But things that we have always loved about the band, we’ve just made sharper and more aggressive and have more impact and more statement to them.

“So we’re not leaving things behind, but we’re definitely not staying in the same place.”

Parkway Drive have several live dates scheduled across the US this summer, kicking off with an appearance at Cincinnati’s Bogart’s on June 20.

Find a list of the band’s tour dates below.

Jun 20: Cincinnati Bogart;s, OH

Jun 21: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jun 22: Clifton Park Upstate Concert hall, NY

Jun 23: Saint Andre Avellin Rock Fest, QC

Jun 24: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Jun 25: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jun 26: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

