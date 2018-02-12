Watch Metallica play Orion in honour of Cliff Burton

Metallica marked what would have been Cliff Burton’s 56th birthday on Saturday by playing classic Master Of Puppets instrumental Orion.

February 10 had been named Cliff Burton Day in the late bassist’s home town of Castro Valley, after a successful Change.org petition by fans – and Metallica decided to play the 1986 track in honour of Burton during their show at Turin’s Pala Alpitour over the weekend.

Drummer Lars Ulrich released a short clip of the performance on Twitter, saying: “Threw in Orion tonight for Cliff… the first time in almost a year.

“A very special moment. Thank you, Turin, for your generosity and warm vibes.”

Burton tragically died at the age of 24 when Metallica’s tour bus crashed in Sweden in September, 1986.

Metallica’s European leg of their WorldWired tour in support of 10th studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, continues tonight in Bologna.

Find a full list of their remaining dates below.

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

