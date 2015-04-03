Panic! drummer Smith quits

Panic! At The Disco drummer Spencer Smith has quit the band, he’s announced.

It follows the co-founder’s absence for personal and health reasons since 2013.

But he’s thanked his colleagues for their support while he fought off his addiction issues.

Smith says on the band’s website: “This was not an easy decision to come to, but after a lot of thinking it became clear that this is what’s right for me and the band.

“I realised I wasn’t able to be there for the band the way I wanted to be – and more importantly, the way they needed me to be.”

He says of his drug problems: “They could have easily kicked me out and never looked back, but they didn’t. Instead they encouraged me to seek treatment, and gave me the time I needed to get my life back in order.

“With two years sobriety from prescription medication, and working on a year sobriety from alcohol, I am nothing but grateful for all they have done.”

Smith also thanks fans for their support and adds: “I truly cannot wait to see what’s next for Panic. Whatever it is, it’s going to be great.”

The band – currently consisting of Brendon Urie and Dallon Weekes alongside touring members Kenneth Harris and Dan Pawlovich – return to the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.