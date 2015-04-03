Trending

Panic! drummer Smith quits

Spencer announces departure after deciding move is right for both sides

Panic! At The Disco drummer Spencer Smith has quit the band, he’s announced.

It follows the co-founder’s absence for personal and health reasons since 2013.

But he’s thanked his colleagues for their support while he fought off his addiction issues.

Smith says on the band’s website: “This was not an easy decision to come to, but after a lot of thinking it became clear that this is what’s right for me and the band.

“I realised I wasn’t able to be there for the band the way I wanted to be – and more importantly, the way they needed me to be.”

He says of his drug problems: “They could have easily kicked me out and never looked back, but they didn’t. Instead they encouraged me to seek treatment, and gave me the time I needed to get my life back in order.

“With two years sobriety from prescription medication, and working on a year sobriety from alcohol, I am nothing but grateful for all they have done.”

Smith also thanks fans for their support and adds: “I truly cannot wait to see what’s next for Panic. Whatever it is, it’s going to be great.”

The band – currently consisting of Brendon Urie and Dallon Weekes alongside touring members Kenneth Harris and Dan Pawlovich – return to the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

