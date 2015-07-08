Panic! At The Disco release promo for Hallelujah

Panic! At The Disco have released a video for their track Hallelujah.

The single took fans by surprise when it was released in April with no prior notice. It was the band’s first new music in almost two years and the first since drummer Spencer Smith quit.

It’s thought the song will appear on their as-yet-untitled upcoming fifth album.

Frontman Brendon Urie said earlier this year: “I grew up in a religious family and that was a very big part of my life, and still is, even though I don’t affiliate with any specific religion.

“It’s just the spirituality of being able to own up to your sins and take responsibility for your actions really hit me this time around, and so that song really is about that – taking responsibility for things that you felt guilty for in the past and just owning it.”

Panic! At The Disco play at this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals and also have some US date lined up:

Jul 11: Baton Rouge Dixie Landin’, LA

Jul 18: St Louis Big Summer Show, MO

Jul 24: Tulsa Centre Of The Universe, OK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 12: Detroit 89X Chill On The Hill, MI

Sep 13: Philadelphia Radio 104.5’s Block Party, PA

Sep 18: Rochester Main street Armoury, NY

Oct 10: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO