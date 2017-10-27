Pain Of Salvation to release trio of early albums on vinyl

Pain Of Salvation have announced that they’ll release three of their early albums on vinyl for the first time next month.

On November 10, InsideOut Music will launch 1997’s Entropia, 1998’s One Hour By The Concrete Lake and 2007’s Scarsick as gatefold 2LP sets on 180g heavyweight vinyl. Each will come with a bonus CD.

Each album will be pressed on various colours of vinyl – and they’re now available for pre-order.

Pain Of Salvation, who released their latest studio album In The Passing Light Of Day earlier this year, have also announced a run of tour dates.

They have several live shows planned in Sweden, Norway and Finland this year, and will head to South America early next year.

Last month, vocalist Daniel Gildenlöw, guitarist Johan Hallgren, keyboardist Daniel D2 Karlsson, drummer Léo Margarit and bassist Gustaf Hielm were confirmed for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona.

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Nov 12: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 13: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 15: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Nov 16: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Feb 01: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Rival, Brazil

Feb 02: Belo Horizonte Granfinos, Brazil

Feb 03: Limeira Montanha Bar, Brazil

Feb 04: Sao Paulo Carioca Club, Brazil

Feb 06: Buenos Aires Roxy Live, Argentina

Jun 29-30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

Sep 08: Balve German Kultrock Festival, Germany

