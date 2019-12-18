Ozzy Osbourne teases video for Under The Graveyard

Ozzy Osbourne has released a teaser clip for his upcoming video for Under The Graveyard.

The full promo is set to arrive tomorrow (December 19) with the 40-second cinematic teaser starring Jack Kilmer and Jessica Barden.

It’s set in West Hollywood in 1979 and appears to address the former Black Sabbath vocalist’s past troubles with drink and drugs. Check it out below.

Under The Graveyard was the first track revealed from Ozzy’s upcoming solo album Ordinary Man, which is expected to be released in January through Epic Records.

The Prince Of Darkness followed that with Straight To Hell which featured a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

Ozzy is joined on the follow-up to 2010’s Scream by Slash's GNR bandmate, bassist Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and former California Breed man Andrew Watt on guitar.

Aside from the new album, Ozzy recently released the See You On The Other Side box set, which encapsulates his entire solo catalogue.

Ozzy was forced to postpone all of his 2019 touring plans after he was hospitalised with pneumonia and, as he was recovering, he fell at home, injuring his back, neck and shoulders – dislodging the metal rods he had inserted following his 2003 ATV accident in the process.

The live dates have now been rescheduled and will take place throughout 2020.