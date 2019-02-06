Ozzy Osbourne hospitalised

Ozzy Osbourne has been admitted to hospital after experiencing complications from the flu. The illness has already led to the cancellation of the European leg of his No More Tours tour.

The latest news was announced by Sharon Osbourne on Twitter. She wrote: "As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

After the tour postponement, a statement was released that confirmed Ozzy had been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection that was in danger of developing into pneumonia.

Ozzy added that he was “completely devastated” at the news, saying “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit.

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.

“However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

The rescheduled dates will be announced in due course.

Postponed Ozzy shows

Jan 30: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Feb 01: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Feb 03: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 05: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Feb 07: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 09: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 11: London The O2 Arena, UK

Feb 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 15: Frankfury Festhalle, Germany

Feb 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 19: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Feb 22: Stockholm Ericcson Globe, Sweden

Feb 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Feb 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Mar 01: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 03: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain