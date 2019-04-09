Sharon Osbourne describes extent of Ozzy’s injuries after recent fall

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates after falling and aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident.

The vocalist had been recovering at home from a bout of pneumonia when the accident happened – and now his wife and manager Sharon has revealed the extent of Ozzy’s injuries which caused the live shows to be cancelled.

On the CBS show The Talk, Sharon said: “At the beginning of the year he had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia. He came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home – he fell in the middle of the night.

“Years ago, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders. All of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he’s good, he’s fine, he’s great."

Sharon added: “He just feels terrible. He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible.”

He says it’s the only thing he’s ever done right in his life, his performing, and he just feels terrible Sharon Osbourne

It’s also been revealed that Ozzy’s old Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler sent his friend a care package when the bassist heard the news of the singer’s injury.

Geezer tells Kerrang: “I had just gotten back from hiking through the desert in Utah when I saw the news that Ozzy had cancelled a whole year of touring.

“I didn’t know what it was all about, so I sent him a get-well thing. Sharon said she passed it on to Ozzy and he was very thankful that I’d been thinking of him and was wishing him better.

“I really hope he starts feeling better soon. I think the fact we’re all still alive, just about, is pretty impressive!”

Ozzy has rescheduled his North American dates for next summer, while the 2020 UK and European shows will be announced in the near future.

Judas Priest, who were due to support Ozzy at this year’s shows, confirmed this week that they would be with the singer for the 2020 concerts.