See what’s inside Ozzy Osbourne’s See You On The Other Side box set

Ozzy Osbourne has released an unboxing video showing the contents of his upcoming solo box set collection See You On The Other Side.
The 173- track limited edition package will launch on November 29 via Sony Legacy and combines all 10 of Ozzy’s solo albums along with the Mr Crowley EP, the Tribute double live album, the Just Say Ozzy EP, Live & Loud and Live At Budokan, while a collection on non-LP tracks titled Flippin’ The B-Side will also be included.
A flexi-disc with a never-before-released demo of See You On The Other Side will also be in the box.
Ozzy said: ‘This one's the most elaborate collection so far. It's very well thought-out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way.
“The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better.”
Each disc in the collection will be presented on hand-pressed, multi-coloured splatter vinyl, while the box set will come with 10 newly designed 24 x 36 posters, 12 augmented reality experiences and each will be signed by Ozzy himself.
The box set is available to pre-order through Ozzy’s website. Find full details below.
Ozzy Osbourne: See You On The Other Side
Blizzard Of Ozz (1 LP)
Mr. Crowley live (1 LP) *
Diary Of A Madman (1 LP)
Bark At The Moon (1 LP) *
The Ultimate Sin (1 LP) *
Tribute (2 LP) *
No Rest For The Wicked (1 LP) *
Just Say Ozzy (1L P) *
No More Tears (for the first time as a 2 LP set) **
Live & Loud (3 LP) *
Ozzmosis (2 LP) *
Down To Earth (1 LP) *
Flippin' The B Side (newly compiled collection of non-LP tracks) **
Live At Budokan (2 LP) **
Black Rain (2 LP) *
Scream (2 LP) *
* Currently unavailable on Vinyl
** Previously unreleased on Vinyl
Flippin' The B Side
1. You Looking At Me Looking At You
Originally from the Crazy Train UK 7-inch single, 1980
2. One Up The B Side
Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983
3. Spiders
Originally from Bark At The Moon 7-inch single, 1983
4. Hero
Originally a hidden track from the No Rest For The Wicked US CD and cassette, 1988
5. The Liar
Originally from the Miracle Man UK 12-inch single, 1988
6. Don't Blame Me
Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home UK 7-inch single, 1991
7. Party With The Animals
Originally from the Mama I'm Coming Home US CD single, 1992
8. Living With The Enemy
Originally from the Perry Mason UK CD single, 1995
9. Voodoo Dancer
Originally from the I Just Want You UK CD single, 1996
10. Back On Earth
Originally from The Ozzman Cometh compilation, 1997
11. No Place For Angels
Originally from the Gets Me Through CD single, 2001
12. Walk On Water
Originally released on Prince Of Darkness, 2005